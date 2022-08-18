The chart below shows USDMXN has been in a bullish move since 30th of May 2022. We believe the move lower completed on the 29th of May 2022, labelled as wave (y). Since, we have moved higher in an impulsive manner.
We have labelled the move higher in five waves ended on 14th of July 2022. We had a clear correction lower marked in three waves abc lower. The wave c retracement has reached the 61.8 Fibonacci level is marked below - and we believe a reaction is imminent from this level.
A clear five wave move from 19.80000 with a minor retracement will give a prime buying opportunity with a stop loss below that current swing low targeting new high's.
No key news events to look out for this week.
Res: 19.95000; 20.05000; 20.20000
Sup: 19.83520; 19.80000; 19.75000
None of the material published constitutes a trading recommendation of any particular security, portfolio of securities or investment strategy. This should not be taken as personal advice concerning nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, investment strategy or other matter. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the backfoot below 1.0100 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0100, as the US dollar extends the previous rally amid risk-aversion. Fears of German recession, geopolitical concerns and hawkish Fedspeak weigh on the major currency pair.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1900 as USD bulls seize control
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1900 amid mixed UK Retail Sales and relentless US dollar strength. The UK Retail Sales surprised positively, with a 0.3% rise MoM in July. On an annualized basis, UK consumer spending fell 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected.
Gold eyes additional declines towards $1,735 – Confluence Detector
Gold price is consolidating the downside before resuming the next downswing. The US dollar remains favored amid hawkish Fedspeak, firmer yields and risk-aversion. XAU/USD bears keep their sight on $1,735 below a sustained break of the $1,750 mark.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!