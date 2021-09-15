USDJPY has been in a battle with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 102.60 to 111.65 at 109.50 over the last month, creating a tight sideways channel.
The 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as well as the Ichimoku cloud are acting as significant resistance regions. In terms of technical indicators, the RSI is declining in the negative area, while the stochastic is approaching the oversold zone, suggesting steeper decreases in the market.
If the negative pressures intensify, initial tough support could develop from the 109.10 barrier and the ten-week low of 108.70. Pushing under these levels, the 108.20 support, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci and stands near the tough 200-day SMA, may halt further loss.
If buying interest intensifies, resistance may originate from a trench of peaks from 110.45 to 110.80. Overcoming this boundary, the price may jump for the 16-month high of 111.65 before the 112.20-112.40 zone draw traders’ attention.
In brief, the very short-term bias is neutral near the SMAs and the Ichimoku cloud. A break either above 110.80 or below 108.70 could reveal the next clearer direction.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 1.18 amid worries about China
EUR/USD is trading near 1.18, down from the highs as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats with 3.2% YoY
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move up from two-week lows and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level
Shiba Inu price has been on a descent since setting up a swing high on August 16. The downswing sliced through two crucial barriers but managed to recover quickly, hinting at more gains to come.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.