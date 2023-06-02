USDCAD plunged by 1.2% in the first trading day of June, sliding back below its simple moving averages (SMAs) to mark a new two-week low of 1.3417 on Friday.
The fast downside correction follows the double top creation around the tough resistance of 1.3650, which raised the risk of a bearish continuation. Overall, there are barely any bullish signs in the market, although a pause or a rebound near the 1.3400 level cannot be excluded as the stochastic oscillator is quickly approaching its 20 oversold level. The RSI has crossed back below its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD has inched below its red signal line. Moreover, the price is trading some distance above the lower Bollinger band, suggesting that the decline has still some room to run.
In trend signals, a bearish cross between shorter and longer SMAs is in progress. If successfully completed, traders may start to worry about a broad negative trend reversal, especially if the price breaks its six-month range below the 1.3340 floor. This is where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.4667-1.2007 downleg intersects the support line from November. Hence, a decisive close lower and below 1.3300 could see a depreciation towards the key 1.3225 handle. Another breakdown here may drive the pair towards the 1.3135 barrier.
Conversely, a bounce back above the SMAs at 1.3500 might lift the price up to the 1.3650 ceiling. A move higher could initially stall around the constraining zone of 1.3740 before targeting the tough 1.3800-1.3820 resistance territory. The bulls will need to climb that wall to clear the way towards the 2022 top of 1.3976.
In brief, USDCAD could stay under sellers’ control in the short term, with the confirmation signal expected to come below 1.3400.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Nonfarm Payrolls Report: May US NFP expected to show slowing job growth
Progressing toward the United States Nonfarm Payrolls showdown, the USD is on a corrective decline from two-month highs, undermined by increased bets of a US Fed rate hike pause in June and the Congressional approval of the US debt ceiling suspension.