USD/CAD holding steady ahead of jobs data
USDCAD shifted to the sidelines immediately after charting a new lower low at 1.2766 in the short-term picture, unable to reach the constraining 20-day simple moving average (SMA).
The technical indicators state a bearish-to-neutral bias as the RSI keeps flattening marginally below its 50 neutral mark and the MACD is extending its short horizontal move slightly below zero around its red signal line.
Hence, traders may keep directing the market sideways unless they see a break above the 20-day SMA at 1.2900, and more importantly, a close above the 1.2963 restrictive zone. If that turns out to be the case, the bullish correction could ramp up to 1.3026, where the flattening 200-weekly SMA has been ceasing upside pressures over the past two months. Higher, a rally above the 1.3077 – 1.3120 resistance region could clear the way towards the 1.3222 top.
Should sellers retake control, initial limitations could occur around the 1.2800 level. A successful step lower may then halt around the 200-day SMA at 1.2740, a break of which could re-test the restrictions within the 1.2960 – 1.2940 zone before stretching towards the 2021 support trendline seen at 1.2612.
Summarizing, USDCAD is in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the US and Canadian jobs data due at 12:30 GMT. A close above 1.2900 or below 1.2800 could set the next tone in the market.
GBP/JPY tests support trendline, bias bearish
GBPJPY pulled back to test the support trendline at 161.00, which connects the lows from spring, after a failed attempt to pierce its 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) around 164.00 on Thursday.
From a technical perspective, sellers seem to have the upper hand as the MACD keeps decelerating within the negative zone and the RSI is reversing southwards, putting in some distance below its 50 neutral mark.
If the bears finally achieve a close below the ascending trendline, the 159.86 area, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 150.96 – 168.70 upleg, could come to the rescue, rejecting any declines towards the 200-day SMA at 158.35. Should the downfall sharpen below the latter, neutralizing the broad picture, the spotlight will turn to the 61.8% Fibonacci of 156.64.
On the upside, a durable move above the 38.2% Fibonacci of 161.95 may shift attention back to the 20- and 50-day SMAs currently at 163.55 and 164.00 respectively. The 23.6% Fibonacci and the key resistance trendline are also within a breathing distance at 164.53 and could deter any improvement towards the 166.23 border. Nevertheless, if upside pressures persist, traders will next target the 167.80 – 168.70 ceiling.
In brief, GBPJPY continues to face negative risks despite finding a strong footing near an upward-sloping trendline. A close below 161.00 could set the stage for the next bearish round.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
