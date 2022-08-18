The chart below shows USDCAD has been in a range since the 10th Of June 2022. This range has been a corrective move on the larger degree - since the impulsive move higher that we saw on the 8th of June. The larger degree correction shown below is an expanded flat.
Since the wave B high on the 14th of July 2022, we have moved lower in a corrective manner and believe the correction is over. We see the move lower to 1.27267 as the bottom and expect an impulsive move to new high's going forward.
The chart below also shows a channel that we have placed and are looking for a break and retest of that channel as our entry point with a stop loss below the current lows of 1.27267.
Key news events to look out for:
US Core Retail Sales m/m and US Retail Sales m/m.
Res: 1.29000; 1.29300; 1.29850
Sup: 1.27360; 1.27000; 1.26900
None of the material published constitutes a trading recommendation of any particular security, portfolio of securities or investment strategy. This should not be taken as personal advice concerning nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, investment strategy or other matter. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the backfoot below 1.0100 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0100, as the US dollar extends the previous rally amid risk-aversion. Fears of German recession, geopolitical concerns and hawkish Fedspeak weigh on the major currency pair.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1900 as USD bulls seize control
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1900 amid mixed UK Retail Sales and relentless US dollar strength. The UK Retail Sales surprised positively, with a 0.3% rise MoM in July. On an annualized basis, UK consumer spending fell 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected.
Gold eyes additional declines towards $1,735 – Confluence Detector
Gold price is consolidating the downside before resuming the next downswing. The US dollar remains favored amid hawkish Fedspeak, firmer yields and risk-aversion. XAU/USD bears keep their sight on $1,735 below a sustained break of the $1,750 mark.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!