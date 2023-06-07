USD/TRY
Turkish lira collapsed against US dollar on Wednesday, losing around 7% of its value during Asian and European trading, in the biggest daily fall since 10 Aug 2018.
Fresh weakness signals an acceleration of lira’s larger downtrend, which gained pace after breaking psychological 20.00 barrier, with the latest strong fall being fueled by the news from new government, appointed by President Erdogan.
Although the cabinet signaled return to more orthodox economic policies after being heavily criticized recently for measures taken during the period of extremely high inflation, when the central bank strongly cut interest rates, which were described as completely unorthodox and against major rules according.
It seems that shift in Turkish government policies did not impress markets but produced a counter-effect and sparked lira’s heavy losses.
The CBRT meets on June 22, with 25 basis points hike currently on the table.
It is also very likely that current action has a pinch of political impact, as re-election of President Erdogan was not very welcomed in some countries, particularly in light of cooling relationships between Turkey and the US, after Turkey decided to keep neutral position in Ukrainian war.
The USDTRY pair continues to move deeper in uncharted territory, hitting new all-time high above 23.00 mark and eyeing initial target at 24.3803 (Fibo 161.8% projection), with growing negative signals from big banks which revised their one-year projections and expect the pair to rise to 28.0000 from initial target at 22.0000.
Lira’s strong negative sentiment so far offsets signals from USDTRY’s overbought conditions on all larger timeframes, seeing possibility for minor corrections, which would likely mark positioning for fresh lira’s weakness.
Res: 23.3803; 24.0000; 24.5713; 26.4966.
Sup: 23.0000; 22.0000; 21.6365; 20.8394.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/CAD drops to 1.3350 area after unexpected BoC rate hike
USD/CAD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in nearly a month below 1.3350 on Wednesday. In an unexpected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.7%, providing a boost to the Canadian Dollar.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds near 1.0700
EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and declined to the 1.0700 area in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Mixed trading in Wall Street seems to be helping the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals, limiting the pair's upside.
Gold drops below $1,960 as US yields push higher
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and broke below $1,960 in the American session. The Bank of Canada's unexpected 25 bps rate hike triggered a rally in the US Treasury bond yields, forcing XAU/USD to start pushing lower.
Ethereum Layer 2 tokens rally as mainstream cryptocurrencies crumble under SEC’s regulatory crackdown
Ethereum struggled to erase losses from the SEC’s enforcement action on two of the largest crypto exchanges in the ecosystem, Binance and Coinbase. The altcoin’s price climbed back above the key $1,800 level; ETH is trading at $1,877 at the time of writing.
MULN stock drops another 9% on Wednesday
MULN stock is down 8.9% to $0.5521 at the start of trading on Wednesday, a new all-time low. MULN stock previously dropped 13.1% on Tuesday to $0.6060. The continued sell-off this week despite any new headlines was likely caused by another round of dilution.