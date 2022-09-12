The USDTRY is approaching an-all time high at 18.3387 as steady advance is on track to fully retrace 18.3387/10.2017 pullback, seen in December.
Despite weakening across the board in past few days, due to renewed risk appetite and profit-takin, the US dollar keeps firm tone against beleaguered Turkish lira, pressured by extremely high Turkey’s inflation, which stands around 70%, with additional pressure provided by continuous widening of current account deficit.
The C/A deficit widened by $4.01 billion in July vs forecasted gap of $3.6 billion, with more important fact that account deficit widened more every month this year.
Turkish lira may see some relief if US inflation falls further in August that would make the dollar less attractive, due to possible easing in rate hike size due to improved conditions, though potential recovery is likely to be limited, as lira remains under increased pressure from a number of internal factors (widening C/A gap; CBRT easing its policy despite a record high inflation).
Eventual break of a record high would expose psychological 20.00 barrier and Fibonacci projection (123.6%) at 20.2590 in extension.
Res: 18.2649; 18.3387; 19.0000; 20.0000
Sup: 18.1638; 18.1258; 18.0515; 18.0020
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0100
Although EUR/USD retreated from the multi-week high it touched at 1.0198 earlier in the day, it remains on track to register strong daily gains as it holds comfortably above 1.0100. Hawkish ECB rhetoric and the broad dollar weakness fueled the pair's advance on Monday.
GBP/USD looks to extend winning streak as it steadies near 1.1700
GBP/USD looks to close the third straight trading day in positive territory as it steadies near 1.1700 in the American session. The risk-positive market environment doesn't allow the greenback to find demand on Monday, helping the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,730
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains after having advanced to its strongest level in nearly two weeks above $1,730. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% in the early American session, helping XAU/USD to stay afloat in positive territory.
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
US August CPI ahead of Fed meeting
Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most important days for the markets this week, because we get some crucial data ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. To make matters more interesting, the Fed is already in its blackout period.