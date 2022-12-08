USD/JPY recoups some losses
The Japanese yen rallies over better-than-expected GDP in Q3. The pair has found solid support at 134.20 near August’s lows. The latest rally is likely to be driven by sellers’ profit-taking, which means that it would be too soon to talk about a full-fledged recovery. 138.80 on the 20-day moving average is the first obstacle, and the bulls will need to clear the daily resistance at 141.50 before they could turn sentiment around. 136.00 is the first level to gauge the strength of buying interest in case of a pullback.
USD/CAD tests resistance
The Canadian dollar struggles as the lack of forward guidance by the BoC hints at slower tightening. A break above the previous peak at 1.3640 has put the bears on the defensive. The RSI’s multiple entries in the overbought area showed exhaustion and led to a pullback as the price tested the support-turned-resistance of 1.3700. A breakout could pave the way for a bullish continuation above the November high of 1.3800. On the downside, 1.3580 is the closest support and 1.3400 a critical level to keep the recovery intact.
US Oil sees limited bounce
WTI crude dips on an unexpected rise of US fuel stocks. A close below the previous low of 73.70 shows that the path of least resistance remains down. More traders may look to sell into strength as the commodity struggles to claw back losses. The RSI’s oversold condition may cause a limited rebound. Offers could be expected around the former support of 78.00. 82.50 is a major cap that is likely to keep the price under. A new round of selling would send the price to a 12-month low and at the psychological level of 70.00.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6770 trimming early weekly losses Premium
The US Dollar fell for a second consecutive day, helping AUD/USD extend its recovery, now approaching the 0.6800 threshold. Chinese inflation figures will set the tone for the Asian session.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0550 amid continued USD weakness Premium
The greenback finished Thursday with losses against all of its major rivals, with EUR/USD nearing 1.0580, its recent multi-month high. Market players looking for a reason to further sell the US Dollar.
Gold: Aiming for $1,800 as US Dollar weakness continues Premium
The US Dollar trades with a sour tone on Thursday, down against most major rivals. XAU/USD hovers around $1,790 a troy ounce, up for a third consecutive day but still in the red on a weekly basis. The better tone of US equities weighs on the American currency, despite the absence of a fresh catalyst.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC cooling off but an explosive move comes soon
Bitcoin price is enduring congestive market conditions during the second trading week of December. Traders may want to remain sidelined until a definitive move is made from the consolidation to avoid unnecessary losses from being on the wrong side of the trade.
Fed preview: Tightening pressure persists into 2023
Despite the strong November Jobs Report and ISM Services, market seems convinced that Fed will deliver a 50bp hike in its meeting next week. We continue to expect a hawkish message regarding the policy stance in 2023.