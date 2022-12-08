USD/JPY recoups some losses

The Japanese yen rallies over better-than-expected GDP in Q3. The pair has found solid support at 134.20 near August’s lows. The latest rally is likely to be driven by sellers’ profit-taking, which means that it would be too soon to talk about a full-fledged recovery. 138.80 on the 20-day moving average is the first obstacle, and the bulls will need to clear the daily resistance at 141.50 before they could turn sentiment around. 136.00 is the first level to gauge the strength of buying interest in case of a pullback.

USD/CAD tests resistance

The Canadian dollar struggles as the lack of forward guidance by the BoC hints at slower tightening. A break above the previous peak at 1.3640 has put the bears on the defensive. The RSI’s multiple entries in the overbought area showed exhaustion and led to a pullback as the price tested the support-turned-resistance of 1.3700. A breakout could pave the way for a bullish continuation above the November high of 1.3800. On the downside, 1.3580 is the closest support and 1.3400 a critical level to keep the recovery intact.

US Oil sees limited bounce

WTI crude dips on an unexpected rise of US fuel stocks. A close below the previous low of 73.70 shows that the path of least resistance remains down. More traders may look to sell into strength as the commodity struggles to claw back losses. The RSI’s oversold condition may cause a limited rebound. Offers could be expected around the former support of 78.00. 82.50 is a major cap that is likely to keep the price under. A new round of selling would send the price to a 12-month low and at the psychological level of 70.00.