EUR/USD goes into correction
The US dollar soared after January’s jobs report far exceeded estimates. The pair came to a halt in the supply zone around 1.1000 from last April’s sell-off. A drop below the bullish engulfing candle at 1.0890 was already a sign of weakness with the euro struggling to hold on to recent gains. A sharp fall below 1.0850 (20-day SMA) and 1.0800 indicates that the bulls have bailed out. 1.0770 on the 30-day SMA is the next level to see whether the price would stabilise, and 1.0870 is a fresh resistance in case of a bounce.
XAG/USD seeks floor
Silver plunges as Treasury yields and the US dollar leap forward post-NFP. The metal was struggling to sustain its momentum in the major supply zone around 24.50 despite another tentative breakout. The lengthy choppy action at the top was a sign of indecision and a fall below 23.40 prompted the bulls to exit. The liquidation below the critical floor at 23.00 suggests that the path of least resistance has turned south. The round number 22.00 is next to see if buying interest would show up with 23.20 as the first hurdle.
DAX 40 consolidates gains
The Dax 40 steadies as investors hope that the ECB is in the later stage of its hiking cycle. Sentiment saw a boost after a bounce off the 20-day SMA (15000), potentially sending the index to a 12-month high (15720). The rally has tempered its pace after an overbought RSI showed signs of overextension. 15350 is the first support and a bounce would carry the bullishness to the aforementioned target. A bearish breakout, however, would force leverage positions out and send the price back to the moving average now at 15140.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0800 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is holding steady just shy of the 1.0800 mark in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market tone, as investors assess Friday's US NFP blowout and hawkish Fed expectations. Eurozone data coming up next.
GBP/USD defends gains near 1.2050 amid renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is defending minor bids near 1.2050 in the European session. The Cable finds support from the renewed Brexit optimism, despite a broadly firmer US Dollar. EU said that they have reached a breakthrough on trade reported in NI protocol talks.
Gold bulls need validation from $1,905
Gold price rebounds from monthly low, grinding higher around intraday tops surrounding $1,878 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal snaps a two-day downtrend amid the sluggish US Dollar.
Is this the beginning of the end for crypto bulls?
Bitcoin is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins. But chinks in BTC bulls’ armor are beginning to show, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal.
The Week Ahead - RBA rate meeting, UK Q4 GDP and earnings
Back in November the RBA hiked rates by a less than expected 25bps, amidst concern about the effects recent rate hikes were having on the Australian economy and ergo the housing market.