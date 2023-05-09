Share:

USD/CHF tries to hold its ground

The US dollar steadies as traders await US inflation data in April. Latest rebounds have so far met stiff selling pressure with new swing lows encouraging the bears to add onto their short positions. 0.8990 is a fresh supply zone where offers have kept the greenback in check. A bullish close would break the downward momentum and help the pair start to build a base near its 28-month lows. 0.8820 is the immediate support and its breach would force bargain hunters out and send the price to January 2021’s low of 0.8760.

EUR/GBP drifts lower

The pound rallies ahead of an expected Bank of England rate increase. A drop below April’s low of 0.8730 has put the bulls on the defensive after a previous bounce off 0.8760 failed to contain the sell-off. More profit-taking by the buy side could weaken demand in the medium-term and make the pair vulnerable to a bearish reversal. 0.8690 is the next level to see if any meaningful buying interest would emerge again. On the upside, 0.8760 has turned into a resistance and only a close above 0.8800 would improve sentiment.

DAX 40 tests resistance

The Dax 40 takes a breather after lacklustre German industrial production. A pop above 15860 then the recent peak of 15960 has put the index back on track after it found solid support over the 30-day SMA (15680). This confirms that the market mood remains optimistic and the consolidation was merely an opportunity for the bulls to stake in with 15860 becoming a fresh support. The psychological level of 16000 would be a formality before the price retests the all-time high of 16300 from January 2022.