USD/CHF tries to hold its ground
The US dollar steadies as traders await US inflation data in April. Latest rebounds have so far met stiff selling pressure with new swing lows encouraging the bears to add onto their short positions. 0.8990 is a fresh supply zone where offers have kept the greenback in check. A bullish close would break the downward momentum and help the pair start to build a base near its 28-month lows. 0.8820 is the immediate support and its breach would force bargain hunters out and send the price to January 2021’s low of 0.8760.
EUR/GBP drifts lower
The pound rallies ahead of an expected Bank of England rate increase. A drop below April’s low of 0.8730 has put the bulls on the defensive after a previous bounce off 0.8760 failed to contain the sell-off. More profit-taking by the buy side could weaken demand in the medium-term and make the pair vulnerable to a bearish reversal. 0.8690 is the next level to see if any meaningful buying interest would emerge again. On the upside, 0.8760 has turned into a resistance and only a close above 0.8800 would improve sentiment.
DAX 40 tests resistance
The Dax 40 takes a breather after lacklustre German industrial production. A pop above 15860 then the recent peak of 15960 has put the index back on track after it found solid support over the 30-day SMA (15680). This confirms that the market mood remains optimistic and the consolidation was merely an opportunity for the bulls to stake in with 15860 becoming a fresh support. The psychological level of 16000 would be a formality before the price retests the all-time high of 16300 from January 2022.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by retreating US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2600 in the American session, erasing its daily losses in the process. The souring market mood, however, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher.
Gold: XAU/USD grinds north in a risk-averse environment Premium
XAU/USD consolidates around $2,030 a troy ounce as risk-aversion maintains both assets under equal demand.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Palantir up 15% in premarket on revenue bump
PLTR stock surged nearly 29% higher late Monday after the data mining firm reported revenue out ahead of analyst expectations. PLTR stock seems to be getting stuck at a wall of resistance between $8.65 and $9.35.