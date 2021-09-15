USD/JPY tumbles below 109.60

USD/JPY tumbled on Wednesday, falling below 109.60, the lower end of the sideways range that was containing most of the price action since August 18th. The tumble continued even lower, breaking below the low of August 24th, at 109.40. In our view, the downside exit out of the range has turned the short-term picture negative.
If the bears are willing to stay in the driver’s seat, we could see them challenging the 109.11 zone soon, marked by the lows of August 16th and 17th. They may decide to take a break after hitting that territory, thereby allowing a corrective bounce. However, as long as that rebound stays below the lower end of the aforementioned range, we will continue aiming lower. A forthcoming slide could take the action below 109.11, a move that may pave the way towards the low of August 4th, at 108.72.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI moved lower and got closer to its 30 line, while the MACD lies below both its zero and trigger lines, pointing down as well. Both indicators detect strong downside speed and enhance the case for further declines in this exchange rate.
On the upside, we would like to see USD/JPY climbing all the way up to, and breaking, the 110.25 hurdle, which is the upper boundary of the pre-discussed range. This could be a signal that the bulls have gained full control and may initially target the peak of September 8th, at 110.45. If that zone is also broken, then we could see larger upside extensions, perhaps towards the high of August 11th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but off the lows. The dollar is paring some of its gains ahead of US Consumer Confidence, final eurozone inflation data and expiry of options on Wall Street.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,765 region, upside seems limited
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of the daily trading range, just below the $1,865 level.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.