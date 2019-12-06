USD/JPY: trade war fears give the Yen a lift

USD/JPY Current price: 108.35
- Yen stronger after PboC unexpectedly set a higher reference rate.
- US May inflation to take center stage in the American afternoon.
The USD/JPY pair is under pressure and trading at weekly lows as risk sentiment deteriorated overnight with mounting tensions between the US and China. The PBoC announced a higher-than-expected reference rate a warning sign for dollar bulls that didn't pass unnoticed. The greenback eases against most major rivals, except for commodity-linked currencies, weighed by the sour tone of equities and easing oil prices. Equities were sharply down in Asia, although European ones are in much better shape, with most indexes firmly higher. Treasury yields, on the other hand, eased, amid increased demand for safety, with the benchmark yield on the 10-year note hovering at 2.12%, down from 2.14%.
In the data front, Japan released the Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index for May, which fell by 0.1% when compared to a month earlier but rose 0.7% YoY. The country also released April Machinery Orders, which brought some relief amid bouncing nicely, up 5.2% MoM and by 2.5% YoY.
The US session will bring MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended June 7, and more relevant, May inflation figures. The monthly CPI is seen at 0.1% vs. the previous 0.3%, while the market's forecast points to a 1.9% YoY, against 2.0% in April. Core annual inflation is foreseen stable at 2.1%. Better-than-expected numbers could diminish odds for a Fed's rate cut, therefore bring some relief to dollar's bulls.
From a technical point of view, the risk is skewed to the downside for the USD/JPY pair, as, in the 4 hours chart, the price broke below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators entered negative territory, although with a limited momentum downward. The pair is so far holding just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide, while the daily low has been established at 108.27. Below this last, the next support and probable bearish target comes at 107.81 the multi-month low set early June.
Support levels: 108.25 107.80 107.45
Resistance levels: 108.60 108.90 109.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from near 11-week highs ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs near 1.1350, the highest since March. Trump said he is holding back a trade deal. ECB's Draghi warns of headwinds facing global trade. US inflation is anticipated.
GBP/USD rises as Johnson says he does not want a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750 amid USD weakness. leading candidate Boris Johnson has launched his campaign and says the UK will leave on October 31st but does not aim for a no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY: trade war fears give the Yen a lift
The USD/JPY pair extended its overnight pullback from over one-week-old ascending trend-line hurdle and continued losing ground through the early European session on Wednesday.
US CPI Preview: Heading to irrelevance?
Core CPI expected to be stable in May, headline CPI to fall. Expectations for a Fed rate cut not primarily related to inflation. Core CPI has been at or above 2% for 14 months.
Gold rallies back closer to weekly tops, around $1335 area
Gold caught some aggressive bids on Wednesday and built on the previous session's goodish rebound from over one-week lows. Fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions provided a strong boost to the precious metal's relative safe-haven status.