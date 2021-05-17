The USD/JPY has retraced back to a massive confluence zone. Watch the video to see my levels and targets mid-long term.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near May’s high as the greenback remains the weakest
The EUR/USD pair ends Monday little changed around 1.2160. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and fading risk-appetite maintained EUR/USD at the upper end of its latest range.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
XAU/USD extends rally to multi-month highs after technical breakout
After rising nearly 1% and closing the week on a firm footing on Friday, the XAU/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Monday and extended its rally after breaking above the critical 200-day SMA at $1,850. At the moment, the pair is rising 1.3% on a daily basis and trading at its strongest level since early February at $1,866
Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms
Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin.