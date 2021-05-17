The USD/JPY has retraced back to a massive confluence zone. Watch the video to see my levels and targets mid-long term. 

 

The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds near May’s high as the greenback remains the weakest

EUR/USD holds near May’s high as the greenback remains the weakest

The EUR/USD pair ends Monday little changed around 1.2160. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and fading risk-appetite maintained EUR/USD at the upper end of its latest range.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum

GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum

The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD extends rally to multi-month highs after technical breakout

XAU/USD extends rally to multi-month highs after technical breakout

After rising nearly 1% and closing the week on a firm footing on Friday, the XAU/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Monday and extended its rally after breaking above the critical 200-day SMA at $1,850. At the moment, the pair is rising 1.3% on a daily basis and trading at its strongest level since early February at $1,866

Gold News

Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally

Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally

Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.

Read more

Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms

Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms

Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures