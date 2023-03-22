USD/JPY
The USDJPY keeps positive tone on Wednesday after bounce by nearly 0.9% on Tuesday revived bulls and generated initial signal of formation of reversal pattern on daily chart, with the notion being supported by strong downside rejection at daily cloud base and a bear-trap at Fibo support at 131.30 (61.8% of 127.22/137.90).
Fresh advance cracks the key barrier at 132.70 (top of daily Ichimoku cloud), but requires firm break here to signal further gains, with violation of next pivot at 133.35 (Fibo 38.2% of 137.90130.53, reinforced by falling 10DMA) to boost bullish signals and confirm reversal.
Daily studies are still mixed (most of moving averages are in bearish configuration and negative momentum is rising, while RSI and stochastic are heading north) lacking clearer near-term direction signal, with focus turning towards Fed.
The FOMC will announce its policy decision later today, following a two-day meeting, with two scenarios being on the table.
Markets expect 25 basis points hike, which will push interest rate to 4.75%/5.00% range and keep the dollar supported, though the situation of increased banking stress may prompt Fed to pause hikes this time, in order not to deepen developing crisis.
If the US central bank surprises by staying on hold in March, the dollar would come under pressure, while fresh bulls are likely to remain in play if Fed delivers widely expected 25 basis points, though markets will also closely watch the signals about Fed’s action in the near future.
Res: 132.92; 133.35; 133.76; 134.22.
Sup: 132.70; 132.27; 131.55; 131.06.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 134.67
- R2 133.65
- R1 133.08
- PP 132.06
-
- S1 131.49
- S2 130.47
- S3 129.9
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.