TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls retain control near 159.00/July 2024 high ahead of US CPI

  • USD/JPY continues to scale higher and remains supported by a combination of factors.
  • BoJ uncertainty, Japan-China rift, and talks of a snap election in Japan weigh on the JPY.
  • Renewed USD buying lends additional support to the major ahead of the US CPI report.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls retain control near 159.00/July 2024 high ahead of US CPI
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair prolongs its uptrend witnessed over the past week or so and climbs to its highest level since July 2024, around the 159.00 neighborhood on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative underperformance amid talks of a snap election in Japan. This, along with the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying, acts as a tailwind for the currency pair as traders now look forward to the release of the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the North American session, for a fresh impetus.

Reports suggest that Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may soon call an early election in the first half of February to take advantage of strong approval ratings and bolster her coalition government’s parliamentary majority. With Takaichi's popularity running high, a win would likely cement her authority to further boost the expansionary fiscal policy. This reignited the so-called “Takaichi trade, with Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closing above the 53,000 mark for the first time in history and undermining the JPY's safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, investors remain uncertain about the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Adding to this, the deepening Japan–China diplomatic crisis turns out to be another factor exerting additional downward pressure on the JPY, which fails to gain any respite from intervention fears. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said earlier today that she shared concerns over the JPY's recent one-sided decline with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and that the tolerance for weakness was limited. This, in turn, fueled speculations that authorities could step in to stem further JPY weakness, though it does little to impress bulls.

The USD, on the other hand, regains some positive traction following the previous day's slide and contributes to the USD/JPY pair's positive momentum. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive amid concerns about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) independence. In fact, Fed Chair Powell said that the threat of criminal charges against him is a consequence of US President Donald Trump's anger over the refusal to cut interest rates despite repeated public pressure. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

Moreover, traders are still pricing in two more interest rate cuts by the Fed later this year. Hence, the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be looked upon for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path amid expectations for potentially stagnant policy in the first quarter, bolstered by Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls (NMFP) report. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop backs the case for a further move higher.

USD/JPY daily chart

Technical Analysis:

The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises to the 156.00 mark, reinforcing the bullish tone. The USD/JPY pair holds above this gauge, keeping buyers in control. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands above the Signal line, with a positive, widening histogram near the zero mark, suggesting strengthening upside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 69 approaches overbought, which could cap immediate advances.

Momentum remains supportive as the MACD’s positive expansion points to sustained buying interest, while its proximity to the zero line highlights a developing trend rather than a mature extension. Given the stretched RSI, USD/JPY could consolidate, and a pullback would test the 50-day SMA as dynamic support; a hold above that average would keep the broader bullish bias intact, whereas a failure there would open the door to a deeper corrective phase.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETF and staking inflows drive ETH above $3,300

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETF and staking inflows drive ETH above $3,300

US-listed spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded about $130 million in net inflows on Tuesday, their largest in nearly a week, per SoSoValue data. BlackRock's ETHA recorded the largest inflow, attracting $53.3 million after four consecutive days of outflows.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers