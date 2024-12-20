- USD/JPY attracts some intraday sellers after stronger inflation figures from Japan.
- The risk-off mood and retreating US bond yields also benefit the lower-yielding JPY.
- The divergent Fed-BoJ outlook should limit losses ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
The USD/JPY pair retreats following an intraday uptick to the 158.00 neighborhood, or a five-month peak and continues losing ground through the early European session on Friday. As investors look past the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy update on Thursday, strong inflation data from Japan, along with the risk-off mood, benefits the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and exerts some pressure on the currency pair. The BoJ decided to keep the short-term rate target unchanged at the end of the December policy meeting and offered few clues on how soon it could push up borrowing costs. That said, a government report showed that Japan's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose more than expected in November and keeps the door open for a potential rate hike in January or March.
In fact, the Japan Statistics Bureau reported that the National CPI climbed 2.9% YoY in November compared to the 2.3% previous reading. Additional details revealed that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 2.7% YoY versus 2.3% in October and was above the 2.6% market expectations. Moreover, CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 2.7% YoY in November versus the 2.3% increase recorded in the previous month. This points to a sustained uptick in inflation and might force the BoJ to hike interest rates again early in 2025, which, in turn, provides some respite to the JPY bulls. Apart from this, the global flight to safety, amid the looming US government shutdown, drives some haven flows towards the JPY and drags the USD/JPY pair further below the 157.00 mark on the last day of the week.
The US House of Representatives failed to pass A spending bill to fund the government on Thursday, raising the risk of a partial shutdown at the end of the day on Friday. This comes on top of persistent geopolitical risks and concerns about US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans, which, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and boosts demand for traditional safe-haven assets. The flight to safety triggers a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, from a multi-month peak set on Thursday, and keeps a lid on the post-FOMC US Dollar (USD) rally to a two-year peak. This turns out to be another factor that contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. That said, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook should limit losses for the USD and the major.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, due later during the early North American session. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge should provide a fresh impetus to the USD and drive the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register gains for the third successive week. Moreover, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favor of bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend from the 148.65 region, or the monthly low touched on December 3.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the intraday pullback could be attributed to some profit-taking amid a slightly overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart. That said, the overnight strong move up beyond the previous multi-month top, around the 156.75 area, favors bullish traders. Hence, a strong follow-through selling is needed before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for deeper losses.
In the meantime, any subsequent slide is likely to attract some buying and remain limited near the 156.00 mark. Some follow-through selling, however, might expose the next relevant support near the 155.50 horizontal zone, below which the USD/JPY pair could drop to the 155.00 psychological mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.
On the flip side, the 157.45-157.50 area now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 158.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair to the 158.45 hurdle en route to the 159.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further towards the 159.60-159.65 region, above which spot prices might aim to conquer the 160.00 psychological mark and climb further to the 160.20 hurdle, which coincides with the top end of a multi-month-old ascending channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.0400 amid Wall Street's turnaround
EUR/USD extends its recovery beyond 1.0400, helped by the better performance of Wall Street and softer-than-anticipated United States PCE inflation. Profit-taking ahead of the winter holidays also takes its toll.
GBP/USD nears 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD extends its rebound from multi-month lows and approaches 1.2600. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after softer-than-expected PCE inflation data, helping the pair edge higher. Nevertheless, GBP/USD remains on track to end the week in negative territory.
Gold rises above $2,620 as US yields edge lower
Gold extends its daily rebound and trades above $2,620 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declines toward 4.5% following the PCE inflation data for November, helping XAU/USD stretch higher in the American session.
Bitcoin crashes to $96,000, altcoins bleed: Top trades for sidelined buyers
Bitcoin (BTC) slipped under the $100,000 milestone and touched the $96,000 level briefly on Friday, a sharp decline that has also hit hard prices of other altcoins and particularly meme coins.
Bank of England stays on hold, but a dovish front is building
Bank of England rates were maintained at 4.75% today, in line with expectations. However, the 6-3 vote split sent a moderately dovish signal to markets, prompting some dovish repricing and a weaker pound. We remain more dovish than market pricing for 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.