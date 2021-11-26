USD/JPY
The USDJPY collapsed in early Friday trading after news about new virus variant sparked sharp migration into safety.
The pair was down 1.2% in Asia and early Europe, making so far the biggest drop this year.
Fresh bearish acceleration weakened near-term structure, as daily studies show sharp loss of positive momentum, while stochastic reversed from overbought territory and heading south and the price fell below 5/10/20 DMA’s. Bears cracked initial Fibo support at 114.00 (23.6% of 109.11/115.51, unmasking key supports at 113.07 (Fibo 38.2%) and 112.72 (Nov 9 trough), break of which would generate reversal signal and further boost fresh bears.
Weekly chart shows long upper shadows on this and previous week’s candles that, in addition to recent multiple upside rejections, suggests that larger bulls may be running out of steam.
Weekly close below 114.00 Fibo level is seen as initial requirement to keep fresh bears in play, with the situation likely to be boosted by rising uncertainty about the new virus variant.
This would also partially offset dollar’s positive stance on expectations of Fed accelerating stimulus tapering and earlier than expected rate hike.
Res: 114.60; 115.00; 115.36; 115.51.
Sup: 113.65; 113.07; 112.72; 112.31.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 115.68
- R2 115.57
- R1 115.47
- PP 115.36
-
- S1 115.25
- S2 115.14
- S3 115.04
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1250 as investors eye coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD preserved its recovery momentum early Friday and rose above 1.1250 during the European trading hours. Markets are doubting the Fed's policy tightening prospects as the new coronavirus variant revives concerns over the economic recovery losing steam.
GBP/USD rebounds toward mid-1.3300s on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD reversed its direction after dipping below 1.3300 earlier in the day and started to push higher toward 1.3350. The greenback is facing heavy selling pressure amid the sharp decline witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
Gold clings to strong gains above $1,800 as US T-bond yields plunge Premium
Gold staged a decisive rebound on Friday and reclaimed $1,800. The intense flight to safety is causing US Treasury bond yields to fall sharply and fueling XAU/USD's rally. Investors await news on vaccines' effectiveness against the new COVID variant.
BTC price at key support screams ‘buy the dip’
Bitcoin price kick-started a minor uptrend on November 24 but is experiencing a slowdown before reaching its intended target. From a higher time frame perspective, things look to be stationary as BTC continues to consolidate.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.