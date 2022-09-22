USD/JPY
The USDJPY surges through 145 barrier in early Thursday’s trading and posts new 24-year high, inflated by hawkish Fed and repeatedly dovish stance from BOJ, which kept its ultra-easy policy and sent quite mild signals about possible intervention to support its weakening currency.
Fresh bullish acceleration (the pair was up nearly 1.3% since Asian opening on Thursday) approaches round-figure 146 barrier ahead of Fibo projections at 146.32 and 147.14, with focus on Aug 1998 peak at 147.68.
Former strong barrier at 145.00 reverted to support which should ideally contain, with deeper dips to find ground above rising 10DMA (143.62) to keep bulls intact.
Res: 146.32; 146.61; 147.14; 148.00.
Sup: 145.00; 143.95; 143.62; 142.64.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 146.08
- R2 145.39
- R1 144.72
- PP 144.03
-
- S1 143.36
- S2 142.67
- S3 142
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
