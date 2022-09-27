USD/JPY
The USDJPY edges lower in Asian/early European session on Tuesday, after two-day rally lost steam on approach to initial barrier at 145.00 (former tops), as risk appetite starts to return to play.
Overall picture remains bullish, but near-term action is losing momentum, after large swings on Japan’s intervention failed to register a clear break out of near-term congestion, suggesting that the intervention did not manage to provide a substantial support to Japanese yen, while the dollar remains well supported by safe-haven flows and hawkish Fed.
Daily Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen are in bullish setup but turned sideways, signaling prolonged consolidation before bulls regain full control.
Daily Tenkan-sen offers initial support at 143.12, followed by 142.24 (Fibo 23.6% of 130.39/145.90 rally), where dips should find solid ground.
Only break below daily Kijun-sen (140.85) would weaken near-term structure and risk test of pivotal 140.00 support zone (psychological/Fibo 38.2% of 130.39/145.90.
Res: 144.78; 145.00; 145.90; 146.76.
Sup: 144.06; 143.54; 143.12; 145.55.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 146.82
- R2 145.8
- R1 145.28
- PP 144.27
-
- S1 143.74
- S2 142.73
- S3 142.21
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds in positive territory near 0.9650 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 0.9650 in the early American session on Tuesday. Although the data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders fell less than expected in August, the greenback struggles to find demand amid the improving market mood.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0800
GBP/USD seems to have stabilized in positive territory at around 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar helps the pair hold its ground as investors keep a close eye on Wall Street's opening bell.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,640 amid falling US yields
Gold continues to stretch higher toward $1,640 on Tuesday. Following the Durable Goods orders data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
JUST IN: Bitcoin price breaks $20,000, bears hit by pain of $45.5 million liquidations
Top analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Bitcoin as the asset breaks past the $20,000 level. BTC has outperformed traditional markets and yielded 8% gains overnight.
Tesla sets up risk-on rally
Tesla (TSLA) stock looks set to rally on Tuesday as equity markets attempt to put in a bottom. Turnaround Tuesday is the favourite term of media analysts, and it may actually come to pass if initial signs are held.