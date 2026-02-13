EUR/USD Forecast: Euro sellers show interest ahead of key US inflation data

EUR/USD stays on the back foor and trades in negative territory near 1.1850 in the early European session on Friday after closing flat on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook hints at a bearish tils as market focus shifts to January inflation data from the US.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.36% -0.14% -2.62% -0.33% -0.72% -0.17% -0.82% EUR 0.36% 0.23% -2.33% 0.03% -0.36% 0.19% -0.47% GBP 0.14% -0.23% -2.23% -0.20% -0.59% -0.03% -0.69% JPY 2.62% 2.33% 2.23% 2.40% 2.00% 2.58% 1.78% CAD 0.33% -0.03% 0.20% -2.40% -0.29% 0.17% -0.50% AUD 0.72% 0.36% 0.59% -2.00% 0.29% 0.56% -0.11% NZD 0.17% -0.19% 0.03% -2.58% -0.17% -0.56% -0.66% CHF 0.82% 0.47% 0.69% -1.78% 0.50% 0.11% 0.66% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The bearish action seen in Wall Street's main indexes helped the US Dollar (USD) find demand as a safe haven in the American session on Thursday and made it difficult for EUR/USD to edge higher.

Early Friday, US stock index futures lose about 0.2% on the day, while the USD Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, clings to moderate daily gains above 97.00.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with discussions, that US President Donald Trump was planning to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminium. In case market mood improves on this headline, the USD could struggle to preserve its strength.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January later in the day. Investors expect the headline annual CPI inflation to soften to 2.5% from 2.7% in December. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen rising 0.3% on a monthly basis, following the 0.2% increase recorded in December.

In case the monthly core CPI rises more than expected, the USD could outperform its peers with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the other hand, a reading below analysts' estimate could limit the USD's gains and help the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1853. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) turns lower above the 50- and 100-period SMAs, while the 100- and 200-period SMAs extend a gentle rise. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 44, pointing to waning momentum.

Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2025 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1808 offers initial support, with the 61.8% at 1.1756 underpinning on deeper pullbacks. On the topside, if EUR/USD manages to stabilize above the 100 SMA at 1.1854, it could stage a rebound toward the 20 SMA at 1.1888. Failure to base above this support would leave the pair vulnerable to further losses.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)