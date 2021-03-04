USD/JPY
Bulls extend steep ascend and hit new highest levels since mid-July in early Thursday’s trading, cracking pivotal barriers at 107.15/23 (Fibo 50% of 111.71/102.59 / 100WMA).
This area is seen as a breakpoint and bulls will tighten grip on clear break higher that would bring in focus targets at 108.00/23 (round-figure / Fibo 61.8%), but overbought stochastic and RSI on daily chart and 14-d momentum in the sideways mode after strong ascend, warn that rally may run out of steam and take a breather before continuing.
Favor dip-buying above 106.20 zone (Feb 17 former high / rising 10 DMA) while break here would sideline bulls for deeper correction towards next key supports at 105.71 (20DMA) and 105.45 (200DMA / bull-trendline off 102.59 (Jan 6 low).
Res: 107.52; 108.00; 108.23; 108.50.
Sup: 106.94; 106.66; 106.20; 106.07.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 107.67
- R2 107.41
- R1 107.2
- PP 106.94
-
- S1 106.73
- S2 106.47
- S3 106.25
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
