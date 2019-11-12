Over the last two days the FX markets have been fairly quiet as they wait for the next catalyst to offer some direction. However, it's not just been the last two days that volatility has slowed! My colleague Ken provided me with a chart showing just how slow volatility has become over the last few months. The chart below shows USD/JPY 1 Month ATM implied vol rebased over year to date. In other words, the chart shows a decrease of volatility of roughly 40% since mid-August in USD/JPY. (Notice at the far right it has turned up recently.)
Source: Bloomberg, FOREX.com
What could that next catalyst be for the markets? At 12:00pm EST, President Trump is set to speak at the New York Economic Club. One can imagine how upbeat he may be on the economy and although he is not expected to offer any new policies, the markets need to expect the unexpected from the "stock market friendly" President. Tomorrow the US also offers the October look at CPI and Fed Chairman Powell is set to testify on the economic outlook and recent monetary policy actions before the Joint Economic Committee. Hopefully one of these events will give us some volatility to trade.
What could some volatility do to USD/JPY? Many market participants are looking at the inverted head and shoulders pattern on a daily timeframe. The exact placement of the neckline is debatable; however it appears that if price breaks through the neckline near current levels, the target would be near 114.00. (A catalyst for a move such as this would be stock positive.) There is plenty of resistance though that USD/JPY would need to break through to reach the target, including the 61.8% retracement from the high on April 24th to the low on August 26th at 109.36, the gap fill from early May near 111.10, and the April 24th highs at 112.40.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
However, on a shorter 240-minute timeframe, is appears that price may have broken lower out of a rising wedge. If that is the case, the target for the breakdown of a rising wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which is near 108.00 (A catalyst for a move such as this would be stock negative.) That level also coincides with the 50% retracement from the October 3rd lows to the 109.50 highs reached multiple times earlier this month. There is horizonal support lower near 108.50 and the 38.2% retracement of the previously mentioned timeframe at 108.34.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Depending on your trading style and timeframe, with proper risk management, USD/JPY can be traded on either side of the market. However, the one thing we clearly need is volatility!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, amid upbeat ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with -2.1.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words
Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders collapsed in October, according to preliminary estimates. US President Trump is due to deliver a speech, may refer to the US-China trade deal. USD/JPY neutral for the week at around 109.20, downside potential well limited.
US Dollar Index keeps gains around 98.30 ahead of Trump’s speech
The greenback keeps the bid tone unchanged on Tuesday and is now trading around 98.30 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level.