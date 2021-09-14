USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY remains trapped in a sideways trend for 2 months.
EURJPY longs at first support at 129.70/60 worked perfectly with a 40-50 pip profit offered.
CADJPY drifting week to week in a sideways trend with strong resistance at 8710/20 today.
Daily analysis
USDJPY struggles to beat 109.90/110.00 but further gains meet resistance at 110.30/40. Shorts need stops above 110.50 for a retest of the August high at 110.75/80. A break higher can target 110.50/60.
First support at 109.70/60. Longs need stops below 109.50. A break lower targets 109.20/10.
EURJPY longs at first support at 129.70/60 are working but we run in to first resistance again at 130.20/30. Shorts need stops above 130.40. A break higher can retest the September high at 130.65/75.
First support again at 129.70/60, longs need stops below 129.40. A break lower can target 129.30 & 129.10/00 for profit taking on any shorts.
CADJPY strong resistance at 8710/20. Shorts need stops above 8735. A break higher targets 8755 before a retest of 8778/88.
Shorts at at 8710/20 target 8670/65, perhaps as far as first support at 8625/15 for profit taking. A break below 8590 can target 8560/50.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790 ahead of US CPI
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.