USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY has bottomed exactly at best support at 109.15/05 & topped exactly at first resistance at 109.60/70 so far this week.
EURJPY hit strong support at 133.10/00 for another buying opportunity this week & bottomed exactly here.
CADJPY bottomed exactly at first support at 9045/35 all this week for a small scalping opportunity. Longs need stops below 9025. A break lower is a sell signal.
Daily analysis
USDJPY best support a little higher at 109.20/10 today. Longs need stops below 108.95. A break lower targets 108.60/50 & 108.35/30.
Longs at 109.20/10 target 109.60/70. A break higher targets 109.90/95 with trend line resistance at 110.30/40.
EURJPY longs at strong support at 133.10/00 work on the bounce as we look for the first target of 133.50/60 today, perhaps as far as 133.80/85. Further gains retest 134.00/10. A break higher in the bull trend targets 134.35/45 then 134.85/95.
Strong support at 133.10/00. Longs need stops below 132.85. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 132.50/40 before 1.5 year trend line support at 132.25/15. Longs need stops below 131.95.
CADJPY longs at first support at 9045/35 worked on the bounce to first resistance at 9070/80 & we topped exactly here. Further gains retest the 7110/20 high. A break higher targets 9140/45.
First support at 9045/35 again today. Longs need stops below 9025. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 2 week lows at 8988/83 & 3 week lows at 8960/55.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
