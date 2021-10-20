USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY longs at first support at 113.90/70 worked (although we saw a low for the day at 113.89).
EURJPY longs are doing very well in the strong bull trend after we beat minor resistance at 132.65/75 targeting 133.10/15 & 133.50/70... we are expected the hit this target today.
CADJPY beat strong resistance at 9140/75 for the next buy signal targeting 9270/90 (hit this morning) & 9320/30. Longs at first support at 9230/20 this trade worked perfectly yesterday offering a 50 pip profit this morning.
Daily analysis
USDJPY longs at 113.90/70 target 114.45/55, 114.70, 114.95 & 115.20 after our buy signal.
The downside is expected to be limited with first support at 113.90/70. A break below 113.60 however meets a buying opportunity at 113.30/20. Stop below 113.05.
EURJPY is expected to target 133.10/15 & 133.50/70 before the 2021 high at 134.10/12.
Minor support at 132.80/60. Stop below 132.50.
CADJPY through 9140/75 for the next buy signal targeting 9270/90 & 9320/30 before reaching 9266. Further gains are expected with a break above 9280 targeting 9310/20. A break above 9330 is the next buy signal targeting 9370/90.
The downside is expected to be limited with bulls in control. First support at 131.80/60. Longs need stops below 131.40.
CADJPY through 9140/75 for the next buy signal targeting 9270/90 (hit this morning) & now 9320/30.
The downside is expected to be limited with first support again at 9230/20. Best support at 9160/40. Longs need stops below 9120.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
