USD/JPY Current Price: 107.22
- Japan’s May industrial production contracted by 8.9% MoM and fell 26.3% yearly basis.
- The Bank of Japan will likely downgrade its growth and inflation forecast.
- USD/JPY continues to trade uneventfully around the 107.00 level.
The USD/JPY pair is ending Tuesday with modest losses in the 107.20 price zone, retreating from an intraday high of 107.43 achieved during London trading hours. The greenback enjoyed some temporal demand at the beginning of the day amid the poor performance of global equities, although a bounce in these lasts during US trading hours pushed the pair away from intraday highs. Japanese data also weighed on the local currency, as the country’s May industrial production contracted by 8.9% when compared to April, and fell 26.3% yearly basis. Capacity Utilization in the same month was down by 11.6%.
The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Wednesday, but policymakers are widely anticipated to maintain a wait-and-see stance. Further easing seems unlikely after the central bank approved a stimulus package of 117 trillion yen. The interest rate is expected unchanged at -0.1%, although revisions to growth and inflation forecasts are likely.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its neutral stance in the short term, trading within directionless moving averages in the 4-hour chart. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have lost directional strength, turning flat just above their mid-lines. The pair has multiple intraday highs from these last few days in the 107.70 price zone that need to be cleared to see it gather additional momentum. Below 106.95, on the other hand, the pair will likely spend Wednesday in the red.
Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.40 107.75 108.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Again pierces 0.7000 with eyes on Aussie employment, China GDP
AUD/USD defies pullback from 0.7038 with the bounce off 0.6993. Sino-American tension, COVID-19 spread in Melbourne caps the upside at monthly high. Australia’s June month jobs report, Chinese Q2 GDP and Retail Sales are in the spotlight.
Gold: Bulls stay hopeful above $1,800 despite Wednesday’s spinning top
Gold prices recede from $1,813.40 after a three-day winning streak. Spinning top suggests traders’ indecision, can be clubbed with recent sluggish moves. The month-start top adds to the downside barrier.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.