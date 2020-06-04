USD/JPY Current price: 108.96
- The positive market mood paused ahead of the ECB announcement.
- The US will release several employment-related reports, relevant ahead of Friday’s NFP.
- USD/JPY battling to retain gains around 109.00, corrective decline linked to caution.
The USD/JPY pair has advanced beyond the 109.00 level for the first time in two months, as risk-on continues to dominate the financial world. Speculative interest paused ahead of the two critical events, the first of which will take place today. The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting and is widely anticipated to announce increase its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program bond-buying scheme. On Friday, the US will unveil its latest employment figures, in the form of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Ahead of the event, US Treasury yields retreated modestly from their recent highs, while equities struggle to post some gains in Europe. Apart from the ECB announcement, the macroeconomic calendar will include multiple US employment-related reports. Initial Jobless Claims are expected to show 1.8 million Americas filled for unemployment and while still negative, the number continues to show signs of improvement. The country will also release Q1 Nonfarm Productivity, foreseen at -2.7%, and the Unit Labor Cost for the same period, expected at 5%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is battling round 109.00 after hitting 109.16. The 4-hour chart shows that, while the pair is still holding above all of its moving averages, technical indicators are correcting overbought conditions, although far from signalling an upcoming decline. The 20 SMA maintains a strong bullish slope, providing dynamic support around 108.30. The ongoing retracement is related to a cautious stance ahead of the mentioned events rather than linked to upward exhaustion. A cleared picture will likely emerge post-ECB announcement, yet as long as the pair remains above 108.65, the downside potential will remain limited.
Support levels: 108.65 108.25 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.20 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.
Cryptocurrencies: Crossroads in the war for dominance
Ethereum consolidates the 10% market share, looking forward to breaching the 10.25% level. The sentiment level shoots up again and clearly shows the two-way moment in the crypto market. Ripple is refusing to join the bullish party and remains anchored at the $0.20 level.
Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.