USD/JPY Current price: 103.25
- The positive momentum of US equities prevented the pair from falling further.
- Japan will publish this Monday the December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish, could accelerate its slump on a break below 102.80.
The USD/JPY pair closed the week with losses at 103.25, confined to the lower end of December’s range. The pair recovered from a weekly low of 102.95 as US Treasury yields held ground while equities rallied, with the DJIA and the S&P reaching all-time highs. Still, and as demand for the greenback remained subdued, the pair was barely able to trim early losses.
Japanese markets were closed due to New-Year celebrations and published no macroeconomic figures. This Monday, the country will release the December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, previously at 49.7.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish and could extend its decline during the upcoming sessions. In the daily chart, a firmly bearish 20 SMA, currently around 103.70, has provided dynamic resistance throughout the week. Technical indicators hold at weekly lows, without directional momentum. In the 4-hour chart, the latest intraday recovery stalled below bearish moving averages, while technical indicators pared their recoveries from oversold readings well below their midlines. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 102.80, the immediate support.
Support levels: 102.80 102.40 102.10
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
