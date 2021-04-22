USD/JPY Current price: 108.08
- Japan will publish March National inflation and the April preliminary Manufacturing PMI.
- US President Joe Biden said to be planning a capital gains tax hike.
- USD/JPY holds at the lower end of its recent range near the 108.00 level.
The USD/JPY pair keeps trading around 108.10 but posted a lower low for a fourth consecutive day, this time at 107.80. The daily high was set at 108.22 during US trading hours, but the pair turned lower as stocks fell, following news indicating that US President Joe Biden is planning a capital gains tax hike to as high as 43.4%. Meanwhile, Republican senators proposed a$ 568 billion framework that includes funding for bridges, airports, roads and water storage that does not include tax increases.
Japan will publish March National inflation figures on Friday, with the headline Consumer Price Index foreseen at -0.1%. The core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, is expected to have remained unchanged at -0.4%. The country will also publish the preliminary estimate for the April Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, previously at 52.7.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The near-term picture of USD/JPY offers a neutral-to-bearish stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is seesawing around a flat 20 SMA while still below the longer ones. Technical indicators head south within negative levels, although above their previous weekly lows. The risk is skewed to the downside, but the bearish momentum is limited.
Support levels: 107.80 107.50 107.10
Resistance levels: 108.30 108.70 109.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
