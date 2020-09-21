USD/JPY Current price: 104.16
- Concerns about global growth and new lockdowns in Europe spur demand for safety.
- The macroeconomic calendar will be quite light this week, exacerbating sentiment-related trading.
- USD/JPY is technically oversold, but there are no signs of a bottom just yet.
The American dollar started the day with a soft tone, but that change after London’s opening. European equities are sharply down, spurring demand for safe-haven assets, the greenback included. In the case of the USD/JPY pair, the Japanese currency takes the lead, with the pair trading at its lowest since last March near the 104.00 level.
Concerns about global growth fueled by raising coronavirus cases in Europe and new localized lockdowns announced are behind the dismal market mood. According to Sunday figures, the continent reported roughly 40,000 new daily coronavirus cases, officially in the middle of a second wave.
In the data front, Japanese markets were closed amid a local holiday. The US session will bring the August Chicago Fed National Activity Index, foreseen at 1.95 from 1.18 in July. Also, several FOMC members will speak today, including chair Powell, although he is not due to referring to monetary policy.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades in the 104.10 price zone, modestly recovering from a daily low of 103.99. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have pared their declines but stand within oversold readings. A firmly bearish 20 SMA remains above the current level and below the larger ones, which also gain bearish strength. The pair may correct oversold conditions but would need to extend its recovery above 104.50 to shrug off its bearish strength, quite unlikely at the time being.
Support levels: 104.00 103.65 103.20
Resistance levels: 104.50 104.90 105.35
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2900 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the slide below 1.2900, as the risk-off sentiment worsens and boosts the haven demand for the US dollar. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 as dollar regains footing
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1800 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
Gold drops to near two-week lows, around $1920 region
A strong pickup in the USD demand exerted some heavy pressure on gold. Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a fresh leg down in equity markets.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.