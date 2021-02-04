USD/JPY Current price: 105.48
- Japan will publish the preliminary estimate of the December Leading Economic Index.
- US Treasury yields keep advancing, 10-year note yield at one-month highs.
- USD/JPY is overbought but without technical sings of bullish exhaustion.
The USD/JPY pair kept rallying on Thursday, reaching a fresh 2021 high of 105.49. Demand for the greenback and rising US Treasury yields were behind USD/JPY rally this week, further boosted this Thursday by substantial gains in Wall Street. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note hit an intraday high of 1.162%, its highest in a month.
Japan will publish December Overall Household Spending on Friday, foreseen at -2.4%, and the preliminary estimate of the December Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 97.9 from 96.4 previously. The Coincident Index for the same period is expected at 86 from 89 in November.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades a few pips below the mentioned daily high, overbought in the near-term, but without signs of an imminent direction’s change. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has moved further above a bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator eased just modestly from daily highs. The RSI indicator consolidates around 77, reflecting the limited volume at the end of the day rather than indicating bullish exhaustion. The next relevant resistance comes at 105.67, the daily high from November 22.
Support levels: 105.20 104.85 104.40
Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains as the dollar surges across the board
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data such as falling jobless claims. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
XAU/USD prices looking heavy after slumping below $1800
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are looking heavy midway through US trading hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, spot prices slumped beneath the psychologically important $1800 level and now trade in the $1780s, down more than $40 or just under 2.5% on the day.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.