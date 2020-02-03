USD/JPY Current Price: 108.63
- Coronavirus concerns maintain the Japanese yen strong against most major rivals.
- US data surprised to the upside, giving the greenback a temporal relief.
- USD/JPY modest bounce didn’t change the bearish stance, 107.64 still at sight.
The USD/JPY pair managed to post a modest advance this Monday but held below a critical Fibonacci resistance level at 108.65. The Japanese currency was unable to appreciate despite risk aversion took over financial markets at the beginning of the day, amid escalating concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. Fears receded in the European session, with local shares posting modest gains, while the sentiment continued to improve in American trading hours, amid upbeat US data.
Treasury yields recovered, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hitting an intraday high of 1.58%, although settling barely up for the day at around 1.52%. Japanese data released at the beginning of the day failed to impress, as the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for January which resulted in 48.8, worse than the 49.3 previous and expected. The country will release January Monetary Base for January during the upcoming Asian session.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as it met sellers around a 20 SMA, which continues heading south below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame recovered from oversold readings but pared their advances well below their midlines, now lacking directional strength. The pair would need to recover beyond 109.00 to shrug off the negative stance, while once below 108.30, the pair has room to extend its decline toward 107.64, January’s low.
Support levels: 108.30 107.95 107.60
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.3000 amid hard-Brexit fears
Upbeat US data alongside concerns the UK may be unable to reach a deal with the EU sent GBP/USD below the 1.3000 figure down for the day over 200 pips.
EUR/USD bounces from daily low, stable around 1.1060
The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1035 to find some stability at around 1.1060. A positive surprise from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI backs the greenback.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
WTI hits below $50 for the first time in more than a year
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost nearly 16% in January and extended its slide on the first trading day of February as markets continue to price the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global oil demand.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.