USD/JPY Current price: 110.20
- Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day.
- The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure.
- USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.
The USD/JPY pair has extended its weekly advance to 110.28 during Asian trading hours, as better-than-expected Chinese data kept the market mood positive, yet not upbeat. The Gross Domestic Product of the world’s second-largest economy met the market’s expectations, increasing by an annualized 6.0% in Q4. Retail Sales and Industrial Production increased by more than anticipated in December, printing at 8.0% and 6.9% respectively.
Japan published the November Tertiary Industry Index, which came in at 1.3%, worse than the 3.9% expected, although better than the previous -5.2%. Later today, the US will publish December Housing Starts and Building Permits. More relevantly, the country will publish the preliminary estimate of the January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 99.3, matching December final reading.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is trading at around 111.20, holding at the upper end of its weekly range. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators hold above their midlines, although lacking directional strength. The pair continues developing above its 20 SMA, which has lost its bullish slope and now stands flat at around 110.00, providing immediate support. The pair, however, would need to break below the next support at 109.70, to turn bearish ahead of the weekly close.
Support levels: 110.00 109.70 109.35
Resistance levels: 110.40 110.75 111.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes over 90 pips as UK retail sales badly disappoint
GBP/USD has plunged below 1.3050 after UK retail sales badly disappointed with a fall of 0.6% in December, on top of downward revisions. Odds of a BOE cut have risen.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.11 amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11 rising EU-US trade tensions. The EU's Hogan said Trump is obsessed with the trade deficit. Upbeat Chinese data is supporting broader markets.
Crypto market hyperspace mode On
The secondary actors of the crypto-sphere awaken and rally hard. Leading coins battle with greater resistance at the gates of a full bullish market. The only risk is an over-shoot, but that sentiment remains neutral.
Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed near the top end of its three-day-old trading range, around the $1555-56 region.
USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains
Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day. The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.