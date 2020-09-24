USD/JPY Current price: 105.42
- BOJ’s Minutes showed that policymakers are open to add easing.
- A sour market mood kept USD/JPY inside a tight intraday range.
- USD/JPY could resume its decline on a break below 104.85.
The USD/JPY pair spent the day hovering around the 105.40 level, making no progress on a daily basis. The upside was capped throughout the first half of the day by the dismal ruling sentiment, later by the easing dollar’s demand. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, remained under pressure, falling after the US published weekly unemployment claims, but recovered ahead of the close.
At the beginning of the day, the Bank of Japan published the Minutes of its latest meeting earlier today, and the document showed that policymakers are willing to act as needed to counter the effects of the pandemic on the economy. This Friday, the country will publish the August Corporate Service Price Index, foreseen at 1.4% from 1.2% in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has spent the day trading around the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline at 105.40. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA has continued to advance below the current level, now around 105.00. Technical indicators remain well into positive levels but have turned flat. The bearish potential seems well limited as long as the pair holds above 104.85, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline.
Support levels: 105.10 104.85 104.50
Resistance levels: 105.55 105.90 106.25
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls stepping in on the US dollar's stalling, prospects are technically bullish
AUD/USD bears bailing out as price consolidates the down move. US dollar giving back some ground, could give rise to healthy upside correction in AUD crosses. Despite the market chatter about Reserve Bank of Australia cuts next month, AUD/USD is performing the bid in improved risk appetite.
EUR/USD bounces from fresh lows, risk skewed to the downside
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1670 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased during US trading hours, following dismal US employment-related data.
XAU/USD catches a bid at $1850 but the retracement may not be over
Gold has been moving in a downward trajectory since the greenback strength kicked in on 1st September. Since then, the greenback has broken out of consolidation zones in EUR/USD and most of the other majors.
WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook
WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...
Bitcoin and Ethereum rebound strongly and are poised for further gains
Bitcoin confirmed a 4-hour bear flag that got almost no continuation and went straight into a massive move towards $10,700. Similarly, Ethereum also bounced back up, although its bounce is comparatively weaker, it is trading at $347.