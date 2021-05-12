USD/JPY Current price: 108.75
- Japan’s Leading Economic Index improved to 103.2 in March, according to preliminary estimates.
- US April Consumer Price Index is expected to have risen by 3.6% YoY.
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, key support at 108.30.
The USD/JPY pair trades in the 108.70 price zone, posting modest intraday gains but holding within familiar levels. The dollar is taking a breath ahead of the release of US inflation figures. The April Consumer Price Index is expected to have risen by 3.6% YoY, while the core number is expected at 2.3%. The US Federal Reserve has warned about this possible uptick, although policymakers consider it will likely be temporal, and announced they are willing to tolerate it. US Treasury yields are mute.
Nevertheless, concerns mount that the Fed will need to act sooner rather than later. Stocks plunged on Tuesday and remain on the downside ahead of the release of US data. Earlier in the day, Japan published the preliminary estimate of the March Leading Economic Index, which improved to 103.2 from 98.7 previously. The Coincident Index came in at 93.1 from 89.9 in February.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is hovering around a bearish 20 SMA and a few pips above a flat 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator turned south, currently developing within negative levels, while the RSI consolidates at around 46. The pair bottomed in the 108.30 area twice in May, the level to break to trigger a near-term bearish continuation.
Support levels: 108.30 107.90 107.50
Resistance levels: 108.85 109.25 109.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
