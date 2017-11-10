USD/JPY Forecast: Drop to 200-day moving average likely

The Dollar-Yen pair ended on a flat note on Wednesday as record highs on Wall Street negated the impact of less hawkish Fed minutes. The currency pair clocked a high of 112.52 in Asia and currently trades around 112.27 levels.

Fed minutes revealed the following-

Many Fed officials saw another rate hike warranted this year

Many Fed officials concerned low-inflation not only transitory

A few Fed officials wanted hikes delayed until inflation higher

Some patience warranted while assessing inflation

Several Fed officials said hike should hinge on incoming data

A few officials pointed to upside inflation risks due to tight jobs

Fed officials saw next few inflation reports affected by storms

Most officials saw wages picking up as labor market strengthens

Many Fed officials expect tighter job markets to lift inflation

Most Fed officials did not assume fiscal stimulus enforce

Key takeaways- Fed minutes were less hawkish than expected

An interest rate hike later this year is a nearly a done deal, despite some divisions over where inflation is headed

However, division on inflation does mean the Fed could backtrack from its plan to hike rates three times in 2018 if price pressures remain subdued.

The minutes did not shed light on whether all policymakers agree or some dissent on the Fed's plans to hike rates three times in 2018.

The December rate hike has been priced-in, hence an upside break in the USD/JPY could be seen only if the US inflation numbers due tomorrow beat estimates.

Technical charts indicate the spot is more likely to test and possibly breach the 200-day moving average support ahead of the weekend.

Daily chart

Observations

Repeated failure to take out 113.00 over the last two weeks has left a rounding top pattern

The topping pattern has been formed around the trend line sloping downwards from the Jan 2017 high and July 11 high

Bearish 5-DMA and 10-DMA crossover

View

The pair is likely to test the 200-day moving average support of 111.83. An end of the day close below the same would add credence to the rounding top pattern and shall open doors for a drop to 110.70-110.50 levels.

On the higher side, only a close above 113.00 would abort the short-term bearish view on the USD/JPY.