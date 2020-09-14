USD/JPY Current price: 105.98
- Japanese Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization beat expectations in July.
- Investors start the week with caution, ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision.
- USD/JPY continues to trade within familiar levels, bearish below 105.50.
The greenback is weaker this Monday, with USD/JPY trading sub-106.00. The market kick-started the week with a positive mood, amid news indicating Oxford and AstraZeneca restarting the tests of their coronavirus vaccine. However, investors remain cautious ahead of the Fed’s decision next Wednesday. Asian indexes gained some ground, although European ones are struggling below their opening levels.
Japan published at the beginning of the day the Tertiary Industry Index for July, which fell 0.5%, missing the market’s expectations. Industrial Production in the same month was up 8.7%, while Capacity Utilization improved to 9.6%, both beating expectations. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair keeps trading within familiar levels, neutral-to-bearish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price keeps hovering around congesting moving averages, while technical indicators have limited bearish strength, standing within negative levels. Chances are of a steeper decline on a break below 105.50, the immediate support.
Support levels: 105.50 105.10 104.70
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises ahead of critical vote in parliament
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, rising amid market optimism and ahead of a critical debate in parliament. MPs will discuss a controversial deal that violates the Brexit accord with the EU.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading at closer to 1.19, extending its gains. Markets are optimistic about a coronavirus vaccine and shrugging off rising European cases. Investors await EZ figures and the Fed decision.
XAU/USD up little around $1950 area, remains confined in a range
Gold edged higher on Monday, albeit remains confined in a familiar trading range. The recent price action seemed to constitute the formation of a descending triangle.
Crypto market points to a twist in the road
The EU will provide strict regulation of the role of stable currencies at the request of five important club members. Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain have urgently requested that the European Commission establish a rigid regulation on digital coins anchored to fiat coins.
WTI: Breaks short-term resistance on Iran’s rumored avenge for Soleimani
WTI takes the bids after clearing a descending trend line from last Tuesday. Monthly resistance line, 50-bar SMA questions the bulls going forward. Iran is understood to be plotting against the US Ambassador for South Africa.