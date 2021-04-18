USD/JPY Current price: 108.78
- US Treasury yields bounced ahead of the close, limiting USD/JPY slide.
- Global equities run on upbeat US data boosting hopes for a sooner economic recovery.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish, should accelerate its slide once below 108.60.
The USD/JPY pair fell for a second consecutive week, settling on Friday near the low set at 108.60. The pair posted a modest advance on Friday as US Treasury yields bounced from weekly lows but remained well below their recent multi-month highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.59%, after falling to 1.52% mid-week. Global indexes rallied, fueled by upbeat US data, limiting JPY gains.
Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic figures on Friday but will start the week releasing the March Merchandise Trade Balance Total, expected to post a surplus of ¥490 billion. The country will also publish February Industrial Production, foreseen at -2.6% YoY, and Capacity Utilization, expected at 3.2%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish, according to the daily chart, as the pair has extended its decline below a now flat 20 SMA, while the longer ones stand over 300 pips below the current level. Meanwhile, technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within negative levels, having partially lost their downward strength. In the 4-hours chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as the 20 SMA acts as intraday resistance while heading south below the longer ones. Technical indicators are directionless within negative levels, with the RSI consolidating at around 37.
Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.45 110.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
