USD/JPY Current Price: 107.83
- Japan’s consumer confidence improved in May, despite awful sales and industrial production figures.
- The Japanese Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI seen unchanged at 38.4 in May.
- USD/JPY continues trading in a well-limited range, lacking directional strength.
The USD/JPY pair finished the week with modest gains around 107.80, having spent these last few days confined to a tight range below the 108.00 mark. The pair fell on Friday to 107.07, holding on to the lower ground after dismal US data. It later recovered on the back of comments from the US Federal Reserve’s head Powell, who said that the Fed is strongly committed to using all of its tolls, although clarifying emergency tools are for lending but not for spending. The recovery was also backed by US President Trump, as he was softer-than-anticipated in its announcement on measures on China. He did not mention new tariffs or the end of phase one of the trade deal but decided to reduce Hong Kong’s privileges.
Japanese data released by the end of the week was mixed, as Tokyo inflation ex-fresh food printed at 0.2% YoY in May, better than anticipated. April Retail Trade, however, plunged by 13.7% when compared to a year earlier while Industrial production fell by 14.4% in the same period, worse than anticipated. Housing Starts were also down by 12.9%, while the May Consumer Confidence Index surged in May to 24. This Monday, the country will see the release of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI seen unchanged at 38.4 in May.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair continues to indicate an absence of directional strength, neutral for over two weeks now. It has met buyers from a flat 20 DMA while it remained below its 100 and 200 DMA, both converging at around 108.30. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within neutral levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above all of its moving averages, although the RSI indicator turned flat around 55 and the Momentum resume its slide after briefly entering positive territory, now below its mid-line. The bullish potential could increase on a break above 108.10, its immediate resistance.
Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.65
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.80
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish breakout faces next challenge at 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair closed the week at around 1.1100, its highest settlement in two months, as poor US data coupled with a relief rally of high-yielding assets ahead of the close. Several European countries will start the week celebrating a holiday.
GBP/USD: Post-Brexit relationship taking centre stage
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.2393 on Friday, a two week high, retreating sharply from the level ahead of Trump’s speech to later recover on relief and settle at 1.2345. Cable is technically neutral, although the bullish potential seems limited.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.