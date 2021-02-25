USD/JPY Current price: 106.10
- US Treasury yields hit fresh one-year highs as global indexes advance.
- Japan’s December Leading Economic Index came in at 95.3, better than the 94.9 expected.
- USD/JPY is comfortably trading above 106.00 and poised to move higher.
Risk is on and the dollar fells against its high-yielding rivals but also runs against the JPY. The USD/JPY pair trades in the 106.10 price zone as global indexes advance in the aftermath of the Fed’s Powell testimony. The head of the US Central Bank has made it clear that there’s a long way ahead of an economic comeback, adding that the ultra-loose monetary policy will remain in place for as long as required.
US Treasury yields also advance, reaching fresh one-year highs, although helping the greenback only against safe-haven rivals. Data wise, Japan published the final version of the December Leading Economic Index, which came in at 95.3, better than the 94.9 previously estimated. The Coincident Index for the same month printed at 88.3, better than the 87.8 expected.
The US will release today January Durable Goods Orders, foreseen at 1.1% from 0.5% in the previous month. The calendar will include Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 19, foreseen at 838K, and January Pending Home Sales.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading near a 2021 high of 106.22. The near-term picture is bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading above bullish moving averages. Technical indicators lack directional strength but stand near overbought levels. The pair has been meeting buyers on retracements towards the 105.80 level, the immediate support. As long as the pair holds above it, the risk will remain skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 105.80 105.35 104.90
Resistance levels: 106.25 106.60 106.95
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD has risen above 1.22, hitting the highest since mid-January. The US Fed's commitment to easing has boosted the market mood and the safe-haven dollar is down despite higher US yields. A big bulk of US data including GDP awaits traders.
AUD/USD breaks through critical 0.8000 level, fresh three-year highs
AUD/USD rides the reflation wave higher. The aussie reaches the highest since February 2018. Surge in commodities complex underpins the AUD.
Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback
NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.