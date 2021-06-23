The USD/JPY pair is bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators head firmly higher within overbought readings, without signs of upward exhaustion. Meanwhile, the pair keeps advancing above all of its moving averages, which gain bullish traction. The advance is set to accelerate on a break above 111.20, the immediate support level.

Japan published the preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for June, which printed at 51.5, worse than the 52.3 expected. The April Leading Economic Index was upwardly reviewed to 103.8, while the Coincident Index for the same month resulted at 95.3. The US session will bring the preliminary estimates of the June Markit PMIs.

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell testified before Congress on Tuesday but added nothing new to what the market already knew. Powell repeated its optimistic view of the economic recovery and cooled down inflation concerns by repeating it would likely be temporary. The Bank of Japan published the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that policymakers are confident on an economic comeback, but higher inflation remains unlikely.

The USD/JPY pair surpassed the 111.00 level, reaching levels that were last seen in March 2020. The positive mood that sent Wall Street sharply higher on Tuesday underpinned the pair, although such an optimistic sentiment seems to have eased. Asian shares trade mixed, while European indexes are mostly down. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields remain flat.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.