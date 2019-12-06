USD/JPY Current price: 108.61
- Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy.
- Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.
The Japanese yen is marginally higher against its American rival, with the pair trading around 108.60, although the action across the FX board is limited, ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The greenback remains among the weakest, despite encouraging comments from US and Chinese representatives, reaffirming that trade talks continue to progress.
Japanese data released overnight missed the market’s expectations, as Overall Household Spending fell by 5.1% in October against the -3.0% expected by the market. The October preliminary Leading Economic Index came in at 91.8, missing the market’s expectations of 92 and below the previous 91.9.
Speculative interest is waiting for US November employment data. The country is expected to have added 180K new jobs, while the unemployment rate is foreseen steady at 3.6%. Wages’ growth is also seen within familiar levels, up by 0.3% MoM and by 3.0% when compared to a year earlier. Later in the day, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, seen at 96.5 from 96.8 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as it’s below a bearish 20 SMA, which extends its decline below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads marginally lower around its mid-line, while the RSI eases within negative levels, at around 39. Additional declines are likely on a break below 108.45 triggered by a dismal US employment report.
Support levels: 108.45 108.10 107.75
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.30 109.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/UDS struggles with 1.11 amid trade headlines, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD is retreating from highs ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.3150 as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus
Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures
Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.