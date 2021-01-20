USD/JPY Current price: 103.57
- Wall Street soared on optimism, the dollar fell unevenly afterwards.
- The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.
- USD/JPY gains bearish traction after the first test of the 103.50 support.
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 103.44, its lowest in almost two weeks, recovering ahead of the close but ending the day of the day around 103.60. The pair edged lower as Wall Street surged to record highs, quite an unlikely scenario. On the other hand, Treasury yields were unable to find directional strength and continue to hover around their weekly opening levels.
Market´s optimism was backed by the new US administration. US President Joe Biden has nominated Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, who pledged to boost stimulus to support the economy. Japan will publish this Thursday the December Merchandise Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of ¥942.8 billion, improving from the previous ¥366.8 billion. Additionally, the Bank of Japan will announce its latest decision on monetary policy.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is slowly gaining bearish potential, at least in the near-term. The pair has briefly pierced the 50% retracement of its January advance, which stands at 103.50, also a strong static support level. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s finishing the day around a directionless 100 SMA and below flat 20 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators hold within negative levels but lack directional strength.
Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70
Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7700, further gains depending on employment data
AUD/USD surged as Wall Street hit record highs in Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
USD/JPY under pressure ahead of BOJ’s monetary policy decision
USD/JPY resumed its decline after failing to advance beyond 104.00. Pressure mounts as investors await for the Bank of Japan.
XAU/USD in tug-of-war between clashing investment properties
The price of gold is trading at $1,869.13 at the time of writing, travelling between a low of $1,832.57 and $1,870.48 on the day so far. Markets flipped risk on this Wednesday in anticipation of Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th president of the US.
Bitcoin Cash price must defend crucial support level for another leg up to $600
Bitcoin Cash saw a massive 150% bull rally that started on December 2020 and peaked at $629 on January 10. The digital asset has experienced a healthy correction since then and aims for a new higher high.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.