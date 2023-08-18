The USD/JPY pair dropped in the short term as the Yen Futures rallied and the DXY retreated a little. Surprisingly or not, the price dropped even if the Japanese data came in worse than expected and the US figures came in mixed in the last session. Fundamentally, the rate registered a strong sell-off after the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Technically, the rate came back below the median line (ML) signaling a corrective phase. The price action developed a flag pattern which may represent a bullish formation. Taking out the downtrend line may announce a new upwards movement.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0900 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of next week's key events. Despite Friday's choppy action, the pair remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2750 following earlier decline
GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.2750 area after dropping below 1.2700 on disappointing UK Retail Sales data earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar consolidates its weekly gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold on track to post first weekly close below $1,900 since March
Gold price holds steady at around $1890 in the American session on Friday and looks to register its lowest weekly close in five months. Rising US Treasury bond yields and concerning headlines from China forced XAU/USD to stay on the back foot throughout the week.
Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium
The Shiba Inu community is reeling from the aftermath of 1,000 Ethereum and nearly 600,000 BONE being stuck on Shibarium following the Layer 2 chain’s mainnet launch on Wednesday.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: Repurchases begin in attempt to stop NASDAQ delisting
MULN has its work cut out for it as the date for meeting the NASDAQ’s listing requirements is just days away. MULN stock – closing Thursday at $0.79 after selling off an astounding 19.4% – has just three sessions left to regain the $1.00 threshold for remaining listed.