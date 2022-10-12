USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that although at the end of September JPY has gained significant ground, currently it has lost all of it reaching the current 52W high at around 146.20.
Having reached a new high exchange rate, we could expect an intervention to drop it, but without it, we could see approaching the psychological resistance of 147. In case it failed to climb further, we should see it grounding toward its support level which is located at around 145.60.
