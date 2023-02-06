Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0750
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly a month below 1.0750. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by the sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes, provide a boost to the US Dollar and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD loses traction, falls toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and turned negative on the day below 1.2050 during the American trading hours. With major equity indexes opening deep in the red on Monday, the US Dollar continues to gather strength against its rivals and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD poised to challenge $1,860 support Premium
Spot gold remains under selling pressure after falling to $1,860.20 a troy ounce at the beginning of the day. The bright metal peaked on Monday at $1,881.35, from where it resumed its decline amid the broad US Dollar demand.
Will Bitcoin bulls remain in control of BTC price after another volatility-filled week?
Bitcoin price witnessed a massive rally in January 2023, and sustained above the $23,000 level while facing macroeconomic headwinds. Another week of catalysts could test the resolve of bulls as BTC price remains firmly the two-year lows of the bear market at $22,800.
Tesla Stock News: TSLA edges higher Monday morning despite market sell-off
Tesla (TSLA) is not following the market lower on Monday as positive corporate news abounds for the Elon Musk-run company. Tesla has opted to raise prices on its popular Model Y vehicle in the US due to increased demand caused by a recent price cut on the same model. Tesla has also seen heavy demand emerge in China in the wake of its price cuts in December.