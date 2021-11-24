The greenback continued in its bullish regime and the USDJPY pair was up half a percent during the US session on Wednesday, rising to fresh five-year highs at 115.50.
Traders paid attention to the US Durable Goods Orders, which tumbled 0.5% month-on-month (versus +0.2% expected) in October, and September's 0.3% monthly print was revised down to -0.4%.
On the other hand, the value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for business investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose 0.6% after an upwardly revised 1.3% increase a month earlier.
Core capital goods shipments, a figure used to help calculate equipment investment in the government’s GDP report, increased 0.3% after jumping an upwardly 1.3% in the prior month.
From other news, today’s first revision of the USQ3 GDP data was 2.1%, below the 2.2% expected, if slightly better than the 2.0% initial estimate. In addition, personal consumption rose 1.7% annualized in 3Q after rising 12.0% the prior quarter.
Data also showed that the University Of Michigan's Sentiment rose from 66.8 preliminary to 67.4 final but remains well below the 71.7 in October. However, consumers’ inflation expectations remained at their highest since 2008.
Lastly, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE Deflator - jumped to its highest since 1991 to 4.1%, while the headline PCE rose 5.0% yearly. That is more than twice the Fed’s 2% inflation goal.
The day will be finished with the FOMC minutes from the latest Fed's monetary policy meeting, where the central bank decided to start tapering its bond purchases.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1200 after FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD stays below 1.1200 after the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure jumped to its highest in 30-year. FOMC Meeting Minutes failed to impress, as much water flowed under the bridge since then.
GBP/USD nears 1.3300 as demand for the dollar persists
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped t the current 1.3320 region. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since July 2020 while European currencies suffered from central banks' inaction and covid jitters.
Gold consolidating losses and still aiming for lower lows Premium
Gold spent the first half of the day consolidating losses just below the 1,790 figure, having extended its monthly decline by a few cents to $1,778.48. USD maintained its firm tone ahead of mixed US data, which also spurred risk-aversion, leaving XAU/USD range-bound due to increased demand for safety.
Dogecoin price is at risk of diving to $0.20
DOGE is exhibiting a sharp downward movement, having dropped to $0.2164 support level. Increased selling pressure can push DOGE even lower despite the significant losses already incurred. It mainly depends on whether the triple bottom support level can hold.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.