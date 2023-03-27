Dale shared what could be significant lows in DXY and USDJPY. He showed Silver in a Rising Wedge and $1830 key level for Gold.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 as USD weakens
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 1.0800 in the early American session on Monday. The positive opening witnessed in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair continue to push higher.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2300 as mood improves
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.2300 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The risk positive market atmosphere makes it difficult for the US Dollar to stay resilient against its rivals and fuels the pair's daily rally. Eyes on BOE Governor Bailey's speech.
Gold recovers above $1,950, stays deep in red
Gold price has managed to stage a modest rebound in the American trading hours and rose above $1,950 from the daily low it set at $1,944. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still up more than 3% despite having retreated from session highs, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Alibaba (BABA) edges higher after Jack Ma returns to China for AI talk
BABA shareholders begin the week with a glimmer of hope after founder Jack Ma was seen visiting China after spending more than one year abroad. The report originally led to Alibaba's shares in Hong Kong rising 4% before subsiding.