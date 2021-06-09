USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY holding below 109.60/70 risks a slide to best support at 109.15/05 today.

EURJPY in a small consolidation phase & we are holding longs at strong support at133.10/00.

CADJPY bottomed exactly at first support at 9045/35 again yesterday. Longs need stops below 9025. A break lower is a sell signal.

Daily analysis

USDJPY best support at 109.15/05 today. Longs need stops below 108.90. A break lower targets 108.60/50 & 108.35/30.

Minor resistance at 109.60/70. A break higher targets 109.90/95 with trend line resistance at 110.30/40.

EURJPY in a small consolidation phase, just holding strong support at 133.10/00.

Longs need stops below 132.85!! A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 132.50/40before 1.5 year trend line support at 132.25/15. Longs need stops below 131.95.Longs at strong support at 133.10/00 target 133.50/60 & 133.80/85. Further, gain most set 134.00/10. A break higher in the bull trend targets 134.35/45 then 134.85/95.

CADJPY longs at first support at 9045/35 target first resistance at 9070/80 in the sideways trend. Further gains retest the 7110/20 high. A break higher targets9140/45.

First support at 9045/35. Longs need stops below 9025. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 2-week lows at 8988/83 & 3-week lows at 8960/55.

