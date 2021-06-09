USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY holding below 109.60/70 risks a slide to best support at 109.15/05 today.
EURJPY in a small consolidation phase & we are holding longs at strong support at133.10/00.
CADJPY bottomed exactly at first support at 9045/35 again yesterday. Longs need stops below 9025. A break lower is a sell signal.
Daily analysis
USDJPY best support at 109.15/05 today. Longs need stops below 108.90. A break lower targets 108.60/50 & 108.35/30.
Minor resistance at 109.60/70. A break higher targets 109.90/95 with trend line resistance at 110.30/40.
EURJPY in a small consolidation phase, just holding strong support at 133.10/00.
Longs need stops below 132.85!! A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 132.50/40before 1.5 year trend line support at 132.25/15. Longs need stops below 131.95.Longs at strong support at 133.10/00 target 133.50/60 & 133.80/85. Further, gain most set 134.00/10. A break higher in the bull trend targets 134.35/45 then 134.85/95.
CADJPY longs at first support at 9045/35 target first resistance at 9070/80 in the sideways trend. Further gains retest the 7110/20 high. A break higher targets9140/45.
First support at 9045/35. Longs need stops below 9025. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 2-week lows at 8988/83 & 3-week lows at 8960/55.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
