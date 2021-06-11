USD/JPY

The USD/JPY currency pair failed to break the resistance level at 109.70 on Thursday. As a result, the US Dollar declined by 43 pips or 0.39% against the Japanese Yen during Thursday's trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to trade within the 109.75/109.20 levels.

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bearish during the following trading session.